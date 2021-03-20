 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Afternoon blaze damages Albemarle County condominium
0 comments

Afternoon blaze damages Albemarle County condominium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire damaged an Albemarle County home Saturday afternoon.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters were called to the condominium in Chatham Ridge around 2:30 p.m. They said the fire was quickly contained to the one unit.

No one was injured in the fire and the residents of the home were not present when the fire occurred, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert