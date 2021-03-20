Afternoon blaze damages Albemarle County condominium

A fire damaged an Albemarle County home Saturday afternoon.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters were called to the condominium in Chatham Ridge around 2:30 p.m. They said the fire was quickly contained to the one unit.
No one was injured in the fire and the residents of the home were not present when the fire occurred, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office.
— Staff reports
