After state review, Jaunt owes almost $1 million

“That [policy] really is the meat of a lot of the oversight that is now in place that prevents this from happening again at the senior level,” Davis said. “The CFO now has a line directly to the president of the finance committee on the board, and they’re in constant conversation. All travel and major expenses by senior staff are pre-approved by the board president.”

Ahead of DRPT’s review, Jaunt hired a consultant to reconstruct the agency’s budgeting and financials, Davis said.

“We’re actually finalizing that, but now with the DRPT review, we want to revisit it again with our consultants and make sure that anything additional that DRPT wants us to address is addressed,” she said.

Jaunt is also required to develop a new Transit Development Plan, “using properly qualified consultant services.” TDPs are required by DRPT for any public transit operator receiving state funding and serves as a guide for transit agencies around ongoing and future operations of the agency. The plans need to be submitted every six years, and an annual letter must be submitted describing implementation progress and any significant changes.

“We’re working off a plan right now, and I think DRPT wants to start fresh with the new team and new consultants make sure that the recommendations are sound,” Davis said.