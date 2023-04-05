Albemarle County is distributing reusable bags to beneficiaries of two state food assistance programs.

Residents eligible to receive bags must be beneficiaries of either the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Women, Infants and Children program. Both programs assist individuals and families who are unable to purchase enough food for themselves.

WIC and SNAP beneficiaries are eligible for two bags per adult, according to an Albemarle statement. An electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, card is required for pickup, and bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The initiative was announced three months after the county enacted a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags.

The reusable bags are available on the following dates while supplies last:

April 3 to April 7: Fith Street County Office Building in the Department of Social Services lobby, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 10 to April 28: Yancey Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 11 and April 13: Greenwood Community Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After April 28, while supplies last: Fifth Street County Office Building in the Department of Social Services lobby, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Community members can also donate spare reusable bags in the “Give One, Take One” boxes located in the Albemarle County Office Building at McIntire Road and the other county office building location on Fifth Street.