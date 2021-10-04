After mail 'surge' many worry about the long-term issues

“After no mail at all for three weeks, our neighborhood received two mail deliveries on Saturday and two on Sunday,” said Palmer Gard, who lives in the Barracks/Rugby area of the city. “Our mail is mostly, but not all, caught up. We are still missing several important pieces of mail from the past three weeks — who knows where this mail is.”

Peggy Cornett, who lives in Belmont, said she received two bundles of mail on Saturday and three on Sunday.

“... All from different mail carriers,” she said. “I tried to rush to the door every time to thank them personally. We received many letters — including important bills and checks — dating back to mid-August, as well as magazines, catalogs and promotional material.”

Others said the received nothing in the surge.

“Despite numerous requests by neighbors, we cannot get our mail delivery changed from the Charlottesville post office to the Crozet post office,” said Barbara Franko who lives in Crozet. “We have had atrocious mail delivery, as have others in Charlottesville, over the past two years. The weekend ‘push’ to get mail to residents didn’t happen here.”

Many still worry about what’s to come after this surge — and what’s the long-term solution for the future.

“What I’ve been so frustrated about is there’s no plan — it’s been going on for at least three months and obviously they’re overworked and overextended, but like at hospitals right now they’re coming up with plans to triage, right? Why aren’t they doing the same here? It’s kind of baffling,” Evans said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.