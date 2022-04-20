 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After days of ice, rain and wind, a place in the sun

A PRACTICE IN THE SUN
LYNNE ANDERSON

What a difference a Wednesday makes.

Monday delivered ice and freezing rain, and Tuesday blew in clouds and chilly breezes.

But on Wednesday, the sun dispersed the gloom as temperatures climbed back into the seasonable -- and many might say delightful -- range. 

Rian Austin of Newport, Kentucky couldn't have been happier when he arrived in Charlottesville for the first time Wednesday. Austin found a rock jutting out over the Rivanna River a perfect place to practice yoga.

"I can't believe how beautiful it is," said Austin. "It's magical." 

Others apparently thought so, too. One man walked in the river. Others walked or jogged along the Rivanna Trail.

The good weather is expected to continue for several days, with Thursday's high expected to hit 70.

Maybe more people will be tempted to join the lone river walker on Monday, when a high of 87 is forecast. — STAFF REPORT

