A stronger public health system, combined COVID and flu shots, protective face masks as winter fashion and health accessories plus a drop in influenza cases and deaths could all be in our post-pandemic futures.

University of Virginia doctors on the frontlines of patient treatment and research say the success of current COVID-19 vaccines, added to the effectiveness of viral self-defense measures such as mask wearing, could drastically reduce the impacts of respiratory viruses in the future.

The impact that COVID had on minority communities led to efforts at equitable distribution of the vaccine, leading the doctors to hope that the medical industry focuses on equitable access to treatments.

Those features could carry on after the pandemic is quelled, doctors said, but it’s hard to predict how society will change.

“When you’re in the moment, parsing out what we are going to take forward is challenging,” said Dr. Kyle Enfield, medical director of UVa’s medical intensive care unit. “It’s been different than any other experience we’ve felt in the health care system, probably ever. The object, I think, is to make sure that the next time there is a new virus we can get on top of it quicker so there is not so much social disruption.”

The post-pandemic future could include annual COVID shots or even combined shots with influenza to help address the new variants and mutations that are occurring, the doctors said.

“We don’t know right now what’s going to happen, but it’s a lot like having a lot of small change [in your pocket]; it’s a wonderful problem to have,” said Dr. William Petrie, an infectious disease expert and vice chairman for research in the UVa Department of Medicine. “The vaccines work and work well. So what if we need to the vaccine every year? We do that for flu now, so it’s not going to be the end of the world.”

Petrie said the vaccines have been shown to be effective on more infectious mutations of the virus that are circulating by at least reducing the severity of the disease. He said immunity, however, may not be permanent.

“It’s not clear now how long-lived the antibody responses are,” Petrie said. “One year out from vaccination, will it still be as effective? We won’t know that for a few more months.”

The vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are newly developed methods based on 30 years of research and differ from existing influenza vaccines by using messenger RNA from the virus itself to stimulate antibody production or using another virus to deliver genetic code to the body to engage the immune system.

“These vaccines are revolutionary. We’re going to have vaccines for flu that works so much better and for respiratory syncytial virus that causes asthma in kids,” Petrie said. “The advances in vaccine that COVID-19 has brought about will pay dividends for generations and will extend into cancer and immunotherapies. The implications of this are going to be very broad.”

Snags that vaccination distribution efforts hit, plus getting health care and vaccines into minority and rural areas, are issues the doctors hope are addressed in the near future.

“I do hope we can fundamentally change how we deliver health care and use lessons on utilizing telemedicine and getting into hard to reach communities to change the paradigm and learn to deliver better health care,” said Dr. Taison Bell, director of the UVa Medical Center’s medical intensive care unit.

“I hope we invest more in our public health structure because we really weren’t prepared for this,” he said. “Public health entities are chronically underfunded at baseline and to put something like [the pandemic] on them really showed the weakness there.”

The way public health agencies distribute vaccines could be significantly altered, Bell suggested.

“We obviously need to scale up our vaccination effort on multiple fronts for the future, maybe with mass vaccination sites where multiple communities can come to get a shot run that are run by the National Guard or local public health entities,” he said.

One method could be to combine vaccination and medical care with existing programs that are already in those communities.

“When it comes to harder to reach communities and rural areas, we have to leverage the existing infrastructure that’s already there, like food pantries, Meals on Wheels and free tax preparation services,” he said. “The services we already provide on a community level we could pair with education and access to vaccines.”

The effectiveness of masks, social distancing and hand washing in keeping down influenza and other viruses during the normally peak months could lead to people wearing masks unmandated during cold months when viruses flourish.

“You wonder if our ... future is in not getting away from mask wearing in public, at least on public transportation or at the grocery store,” Petrie said. “Influenza has all but completely disappeared this year so all this social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing is having a wonderful side effect in that it’s prevented flu and respiratory viruses.”

“I hope we wear masks in the winter time. It’s a big ask, but if you go on the [CDC] flu tracker, our flu season has been nonexistent this year,” Bell agreed. “We usually see a spike by now but I don’t think we’ve had one case at UVa.”

Although thousands died of COVID in Virginia, Bell said there were far fewer flu fatalities this year.

“Thousands of people die of flu-related illness every year but there are people alive this year because there is a pandemic and we were doing what we should do. That makes you think about what we can do in the winter months to help protect people from the usual influenza pandemic,” he said.

The pandemic could cause changes in U.S. foreign policy. Petrie said getting COVID vaccinations to developing countries will help not only save lives but will decrease viral mutation of the SARS-CoV-19 virus.

“This is our opportunity to really shine. Let’s be leaders in vaccinating the world. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s in everyone’s self-interest,” Petrie said. “I know it’s a cliché to say ‘we’re all in this together,’ but it’s true.”

It’s unlikely that life will get immediately back to the old ways once pandemic restrictions are lifted, the doctors predicted. It could take a year or two.

“We’re still in the getting-assaulted phase. There’s still emotional shock and trauma that will last for about a year or so and it will take a year or two to return to a new sense of normal and I think there will be an explosion of growth, excitement and energy,” Bell said.

“Hopefully we can keep masks and health practices and improve getting medical care into the communities and pair all of that with sick leave policies that make it OK for people to take time off [with pay] if they have fevers or flu symptoms,” he said.

“We have to make mental health a health issue and not stigmatize it,” said Enfield. “People are exhausted. Suicides among health care workers are real and they’re emotionally exhausted. It’s something we have to start addressing across society.”

Enfield said the stress and burnout are not new developments in the health care industry, but the pandemic has exacerbated both.

“They’re not new phenomena, it’s just that events have really highlighted them,” he said. “We have to look at how we facilitate the emotional and personal health of our health care workers and make sure they are at their best so they can show up for others.”

“I think we’ll get back to the point where we’re indoor dining and movie theaters reopen and all the things we’ve missed so dearly we can enjoy again, but it’s going to take breaking the back of the pandemic with enough vaccinations,” Petrie said. “Getting buy-in on receiving the vaccine is important. Why you wouldn’t want to be vaccinated against a potentially lethal disease?”

The future is coming, the doctor’s said, but it is not here, now.

“We all need to see there is a finish line. There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but we are not there yet,” Enfield said. “Now is not the time to sit down in this race and say ‘well, I almost got to the end and this marathon’s been fun, but I’m on mile number 20. I’m just going to stop.’ We need to keep going.”

