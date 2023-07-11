The University of Virginia has made changes to its honor system, introducing new options for sanctions against students who betray the 181-year-old rules governing student behavior.

The change, introduced by the student-run Honor Committee, will move the school from a single-sanction to multi-sanction system, drastically revising the code written in 1842 that prohibits lying, cheating or stealing and punishes such acts with expulsion.

The change is intended to recognize the evolution of honor, according to a statement released by the Honor Committee.

The new system now allows consequences for committing an honor offense to “be proportional to the offense and consider the circumstances of the student,” the committee said.

“We, I think, have taken a phenomenal and huge leap forward in terms of having a more restorative system that students have been asking for,” Hamza Aziz, chair of the Honor Committee, told The Daily Progress. “I hope students will continue engaging with it, continue buying into it and just see that it is capable of changing. Despite us using the word tradition, traditions can evolve and the honor system is now very, very majorly evolving in our philosophy of what it looks like to be honorable and to be able to commit, but then also if need be recommit.”

The previous system only gave students who were found guilty of committing an honor offense one option, according to Aziz.

“The system has always operated under a single-sanction system, which by the name, implies any time the student was found guilty, there was a single sanction of expulsion,” Aziz said.

The honor system exists to foster UVa’s community of trust and to hold UVa “to the highest standards of integrity,” according to school itself. Responsible for the maintenance and administration of the system is the Honor Committee composed of a group of representatives from each of the university’s schools.

The Honor Committee distributes information about the honor system to new students and faculty, creates programs and policies, and conducts investigations and trials regarding honor offenses.

Students are formally bound to the honor system in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, as well as anywhere else the student identifies themselves as a UVa student.

“The goal of the Honor Committee is to uphold this honor code and more deeply and positively promote this community of trust and this belief that by signing this honor code that we’re committing ourselves to this pluralistic community,” Aziz said.

The multi-sanction system now offers four main categories of sanctioning that include, but aren’t limited to, amends, education, temporary removal and permanent removal, according to the Honor Committee bylaws.

The new multi-sanction system went into effect July 1.

“We didn’t box ourselves in,” Aziz said. “A lot of the language includes examples of sanctions, but it says, ‘including but not limited to,’ just to allow the sanctioning panelists to sanction whatever they think is most appropriate for each specific case, and if it looks like something different that we haven’t previously thought of, it could still be one of the sanctions, but really, really just trying to be as contextual and circumstantial as possible for each student to see what works best for them and what is safest or best protects the community of trust.”

“Education” allows guilty students to understand the impact of their offense and provides students with the tools “to rediscover their evolving role in the community of trust,” according to the bylaws. Examples of education sanctioning include, but are not limited to, mentorship, restorative courses and community engagement.

“Amends” allows a student to repair their relationships and regain trust with affected parties. Actions for amends sanctioning include, but are not limited to, written reflection and remediation.

About 89% of students voted in the affirmative to the system change in spring 2023, according to Aziz.

“It’s been a conversation that’s been ongoing for decades and decades, the single sanction and the pros and cons to it, and I think based on the pretty decisive vote by students, it’s pretty clear that as a community and student body we evolved past the period of single-sanction and rather we want the system for our buy-in to be more restorative, so the committee is very much trying to enact some of the changes and demands and wishes for students that we’ve been hearing and we are ourselves have,” Aziz said.

The Honor Committee operated under the old system, while creating policies for the new system, in the time frame between the multi-sanction system being voted on and when it went into effect at the beginning of the month, according to Aziz. Students reported within that time period were given the option to choose which system to be sanctioned under.

“Any student that was reported after the multi-sanction system had been voted on in March, but before it went into effect in July, every student who was reported was given the chance to put their case on hold until the multi-sanction system went into effect,” Aziz said.