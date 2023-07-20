As high school students gear up for college, it’s not unordinary to seek out a counselor to determine next steps. But some of this year’s college applicants have one more thing to consider when applying to colleges: the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning affirmative action.

Kawika Keys said the ruling will absolutely affect his college decision.

“Due to the affirmative action ruling, if diversity begins to drop in the same numbers as we saw in areas like California when they banned AA [affirmative action] before the Supreme Court ruling happened, I will be more inclined to attend an HBCU,” Keys said in an email.

Keys is a rising senior at Albemarle High School with a 4.5 weighted grade point average. He is planning to apply to University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and two historically black colleges and universities: Morehouse College and Howard University.

Keys is involved in 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, along with the Equity Advisory Team and Black Student Union at his school. He also recently completed a political internship with Democratic state Sen. Creigh Deeds’ successful reelection campaign.

Keys noticed when talking to college counselors they often recommend predominantly white institutions. His mentor is the one who introduced him to the idea of an HBCU.

“They almost always recommend a PWI. They rarely ever recommend going to an HBCU,” Keys told The Daily Progress. “I feel like oftentimes even without the affirmative action case we’re pushed to go to PWI and be around people who don’t look like us, and I feel like it’s a major problem.”

Diversity is Keys number one priority when choosing a college, according to him.

“I want to be able to see others like me who want to succeed just as much as I do,” Keys said in an email. “In addition, I want to have a network of peers who have had the same struggles and know what it’s like to grow up as a person of color in this country.”

Recent Charlottesville High School graduate, Je’Saun Johnson, has already decided on a college, but still has concerns.

“That’s a scary feeling because I don’t want to regret my decision where I went or regret anything that I did because of there being a starting a lack of diversity in those institutions and in the scholarships,” Johnson said.

Johnson will be attending Pennsylvania State University in the fall and plans to study public policy and education. His tuition is fully covered with the help of a Penn State program and scholarships that “target minorities to give them more opportunities” and “uplifted minorities to get the amount of funds needed,” according to Johnson.

Johnson is scared for those around him applying for some of the same scholarships and grants next year that put them on an “equal playing field,” he said.

“Those options won’t be there for them,” Johnson said.

Though the ruling may affect some students, this doesn’t change the Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools way of doing things. Both divisions said they don’t expect much change.

“What most counselors do is encourage students to look into as broad a representation of colleges as possible, as many options as they can,” Phil Giaramita, spokesman for Albemarle County Public Schools, told The Daily Progress.

Counseling in Albemarle County Public Schools tries to find a school best fit for students, according to Giaramita.

“Counseling is not really based on whether schools have in place criteria that gives extra weight based on the demographics of a student, it’s not based on that, it really is based on the students own interest and own preferences, in terms of what their studying and kinds of schools that offers the best opportunities,” Giaramita said.

Charlottesville City Schools plans to still encourage students to apply to three different types of options, according to Nikki Eubanks Mery, a Charlottesville High School counselor.

“We will continue to encourage our students to apply to schools that are a good fit for them,” Mery said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “We help students to apply at so-called ‘reach,’ ‘target,’ and ‘safety’ schools.”

A “reach school” is a school a student is interested in but may not get admitted. A “target school” is a good match for the student’s resume but not a guaranteed acceptance. “Safety schools” are schools where the student is assured of acceptance.

“I would hope and expect that universities will still find ways to expand their diversity in a variety of ways, whether in terms of race, economics, or other life experiences,” Mery said in a statement.