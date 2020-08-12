Activists, residents hold peaceful, unofficial event in Market Street Park to mark Aug. 12

“The only thing my daughter did was show up to walk,” Bro said. “She was a random murder in an act of terror.”

Bro, standing in front of the Lee statue, called for systemic change across the nation and for justice for those killed by police across the country, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

“Heather got her justice. She had her day in court. They have not,” Bro said. “Remember my daughter today. Please remember why she was here.”

Although the event was solemn in nature, it also had a light, party atmosphere as attendees blew bubbles, made posters and sprayed each other with Silly String.

People were invited to paint signs, have their photos taken in a photo booth, pray and do yoga. The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative gave out buttons, stickers and literature, Nine Pillars hosted hip hop and The Women’s Initiative and the Charlottesville Black Youth Action Committee had tables.

Local activist Don Gathers said people need to continue to stand up, show up and to “shout down racism and hatred and all of its evil forms, in every opportunity, whenever it presents itself.”