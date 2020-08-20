Activists kick off march to Washington with prayer and messages

They came to walk in the open for those who are hidden and to promote sanctuary and inclusion on their way to Washington to speak to power.

Thursday morning, clergy and community members with Faith in Action, a faith-based organizing network, met on Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church’s lawn at the edge of the University of Virginia to kick off their walk to the nation’s capital.

After signing up for COVID-19 contact tracing, should it be necessary, they began their nine-day Walk the Walk 2020 pilgrimage with prayer and discourse from six feet apart and behind face masks.

That included a tearful thank you and encouragement from Maria Chavalan Sut, an indigenous Guatemalan who came to the United States in 2015 seeking asylum from violence and genocide. She has been in sanctuary now for two years to avoid deportation.

Sut said she still dreams of the children killed by the Guatemalan military, their bodies left along the roads, hung in trees or their heads set on rocks, the reason she set foot for the U.S. border.