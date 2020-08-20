Activists kick off march to Washington with prayer and messages

They came to walk in the open for those who are hidden and to promote sanctuary and inclusion on their way to Washington to speak to power.
Thursday morning, clergy and community members with Faith in Action, a faith-based organizing network, met on Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church’s lawn at the edge of the University of Virginia to kick off their walk to the nation’s capital.
After signing up for COVID-19 contact tracing, should it be necessary, they began their nine-day Walk the Walk 2020 pilgrimage with prayer and discourse from six feet apart and behind face masks.
That included a tearful thank you and encouragement from Maria Chavalan Sut, an indigenous Guatemalan who came to the United States in 2015 seeking asylum from violence and genocide. She has been in sanctuary now for two years to avoid deportation.
Sut said she still dreams of the children killed by the Guatemalan military, their bodies left along the roads, hung in trees or their heads set on rocks, the reason she set foot for the U.S. border.
“I don’t know where in the Bible it says you should detain women and children,” Sut said through interpreter the Rev. Julio Hernandez. “I don’t know why you must be locked up in a church basement in order to remain free. These lands are the lands of my grandfathers but I do not ask for you to leave. I ask that we learn to live together. We are all visitors on this land. We don’t own the land. Only God owns it. This is God’s world.”
The walkers are calling for atonement for personal and structural racism, white supremacy and anti-Blackness in government and societal actions and attitudes. They resolved to push for racial justice through voting, organizing and advocacy and to reframe the narrative of Christianity and faith in the upcoming presidential election.
To do that, participants said they have to address the historic wrongs perpetuated against others by the white supremacy social hierarchy, which they said often works under the guise of Christianity.
“We didn’t get here because we’re bad people. We got here because of the politics of religion and, specifically, the politics of American Christianity,” said the Rev. Linda Noonan, of Chestnut Hill United Church in Philadelphia, prior to the event.
“I’ve chosen to stay in the church because there’s a liberating power in the traditions. It’s not Christianity itself that is used to dominate, but the politics that take it over,” Noonan said. “The early Jesus movement was one of radical people living in shared communities, sharing their possessions. It was a radical social and economic movement.”
“It helps us to understand the truths about white supremacy. The evil of white supremacy is that it wants to divide us any way it can,” said the Rev. Cindy Lapp, with Congregation Action Network.
“[White supremacy] tells us that every race must remain separate to protect ourselves. It shows itself in police violence, [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], the [border] wall and voter suppression,” Lapp said. “It’s all part of white supremacy.”
Lapp told the gathering that breaking down white supremacy will not be easy.
“It will go to great lengths to protect itself. It will take all of our attention, all of our strategizing to defeat it,” she said.
Rosa Gutierrez Lopez, an immigrant leader with Congregation Action Network who until recently was also hiding in sanctuary in Bethesda, Maryland, spoke in support of Sut.
“Today, I am free. They gave me a stay of removal, and I came to give respect and support for Maria,” Lopez said with cracking voice and teary eyes.
“We here are representing and speaking out for all of those in sanctuary, that they may be liberated in the future,” Lopez said. “Please advocate for those of us with or without petitions to stay. Please speak out for us. I plead with you, with my soul and my Christian faith. We have people in sanctuary for three or four years now. It is very unjust.”
Noonan said now is the time to work for an equitable society and to rework the social structure from one of white supremacy to one of inclusion. That includes abolishing ICE and immigration courts, moving some public funds from police to social programs and increasing funding for transportation, education and community support.
“We always wait for the anointed ones to come and set the prisoners free, but the thing is, we are the anointed ones,” she said. “We pray and work for the day when sanctuary is not only found in the basements of churches and mosques, but in the very fabric of our nation.”
The walk will end in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
