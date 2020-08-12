Activists hold event to reclaim Market Street Park for community

Motorists are finding some streets in downtown Charlottesville blocked as social activists and community members hold a reclaim the park event in Market Street Park.
Organizers had roads around the park blocked to provide security for the event, which has not received a permit from the city.
The event is being held on the third anniversary of the Unite the Right rally, which ended in chaos and the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer and two Virginia State Police troopers.
Police have received complaints from motorists trying to get around the downtown area.
The event is being hosted by community members Congregate Charlottesville, Defund Cville PD, SURJ Cville and the Charlottesville chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.
Organizers say they want the park to be a safe place for community members to gather and make the park theirs again after 2017’s white supremacist-led violence, 2018’s heavy police presence and restrictions and 2019’s program organized through the city.
Organizers have asked police to stay away from the event. They said police presence could exacerbate trauma suffered by many of the people attending who were there in 2017. Organizers have said they will provide their own security, including blocking roads around the park.
The event is unofficial as the organizers did not seek nor receive a permit to hold it. Organizers say the presence of clergy leading prayer and reflection would put the event under an exception in the city’s ordinance.
The Reclaim the Park event includes food, art projects, dancing and other activities and organizers had portable toilets delivered to the location earlier today. Organizers have also asked the news media to stay away from the actual event, although they have agreed to discuss it afterward and provide images.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said in a statement that event permits have been suspended since the declaration of a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and no event permits were issued for any city parks on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Ang Conn and Chris Rivera, who are helping organize the event, said the park has been a space of harm and brutality for decades.
“The other thing about the whole permitting process is we really want to make sure that folks understand that everything doesn’t need a permit,” Rivera said. “The way to shut down the Unite the Right rally wasn’t a permitting process, that would have helped, but the way to shut down the Unite the Right rally is to be actively fighting racism and white supremacy culture.”
