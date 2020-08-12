Activists hold event to reclaim Market Street Park for community

The event is unofficial as the organizers did not seek nor receive a permit to hold it. Organizers say the presence of clergy leading prayer and reflection would put the event under an exception in the city’s ordinance.

The Reclaim the Park event includes food, art projects, dancing and other activities and organizers had portable toilets delivered to the location earlier today. Organizers have also asked the news media to stay away from the actual event, although they have agreed to discuss it afterward and provide images.

City Manager Tarron Richardson said in a statement that event permits have been suspended since the declaration of a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and no event permits were issued for any city parks on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Ang Conn and Chris Rivera, who are helping organize the event, said the park has been a space of harm and brutality for decades.

“The other thing about the whole permitting process is we really want to make sure that folks understand that everything doesn’t need a permit,” Rivera said. “The way to shut down the Unite the Right rally wasn’t a permitting process, that would have helped, but the way to shut down the Unite the Right rally is to be actively fighting racism and white supremacy culture.”

