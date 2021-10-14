ACRJ superintendent: COVID-19 outbreak on decline

Compensation of wages, operating expenses and health operating services all came in under budget, Kumer said, due largely to staffing issues at the jail and a decrease in jail population due to community efforts and an increased use of home electronic incarceration.

Water and sewer, electric, capital expenses are expected to come in over budget due to an increase in the need for clothes washing and the replacement of a water heater at the jail.

“Now of course this is unaudited and there are a few more outstanding revenues that may be added to that we're going to talk to the auditors about, but in the worst case scenario we believe we're looking at $482,478 over budget,” Kumer said.

Kumer said he plans to recommend using this surplus to reimburse Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle and Nelson for hazardous duty pay they gave over the fiscal year. Other parts of the surplus are planned to be used to fund a database corrections plan from Moseley Architects, a group helping to design a potential renovation for the jail.