ACRJ inmates test positive for COVID, officials say

Four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and 16 inmates have been exposed and are currently in a quarantine unit within the facility, officials said Wednesday.

Col. Martin Kumer, jail superintendent, said the four inmates are doing well and that the general population was not exposed to the inmates.

Four jail staff members tested positive for the virus in April, but were not in contact with prisoners.

“We believe, due to timing and proximity inside of the jail, that an individual who was asymptomatic who was recently booked into the facility was the source of the exposure,” Kumer said. “The total exposure is limited to 16 individuals.”

Kumer did not identify the inmates, but said one patient had tested positive for exposure to the virus while at the University of Virginia Medical Center and was transported to the jail after assaulting an officer. The jail was notified prior to the inmate’s arrival and placed in a negative air flow medical room at the jail before being released on pretrial home incarceration a few hours later.