ACRJ inmates test positive for COVID, officials say

Four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and 16 inmates have been exposed and are currently in a quarantine unit within the facility, officials said Wednesday.
Col. Martin Kumer, jail superintendent, said the four inmates are doing well and that the general population was not exposed to the inmates.
Four jail staff members tested positive for the virus in April, but were not in contact with prisoners.
“We believe, due to timing and proximity inside of the jail, that an individual who was asymptomatic who was recently booked into the facility was the source of the exposure,” Kumer said. “The total exposure is limited to 16 individuals.”
Kumer did not identify the inmates, but said one patient had tested positive for exposure to the virus while at the University of Virginia Medical Center and was transported to the jail after assaulting an officer. The jail was notified prior to the inmate’s arrival and placed in a negative air flow medical room at the jail before being released on pretrial home incarceration a few hours later.
“Due to timing and extremely limited contact inside the facility we have no reason to believe this person was the source of the exposure. At last report the inmate is doing well,” Kumer said.
Another inmate who was released from the jail last week tested positive after a COVID test was administered as part of an acceptance procedure to post-incarceration program, Kumer said.
“The housing area where they were housed was still a quarantine unit and the individuals who were exposed to them were still quarantined,” Kumer said. “This limited the exposure to the rest of the facility.”
Two other inmates who were exposed to the one who was released, have also tested positive and are being housed in the jail’s medical facility. Both, the superintendent said, are doing well.
Inmates who were housed with the three who tested positive have been in quarantine from the time they entered the jail, Kumer said, adding that jail staff will test inmates for the virus five to seven days after initial exposure or if they show symptoms.
“I want to reassure the public the current situation is under control and is being monitored by the Thomas Jefferson Health District and all recommended guidelines are being followed,” Kumer said. “All individuals are doing well and they do not require any additional medical treatment at this time.”
