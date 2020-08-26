 Skip to main content
ACPD investigating body found at Chris Greene Lake
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in Chris Greene Lake on Wednesday.

ACPD and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of the body at 8:11 a.m., authorities said.

The Underwater Recovery Unit is onsite to recover the body, officials said. The park, which is north of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, was closed to the public for several hours and reopened in mid-afternoon.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

