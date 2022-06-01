 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro woman dies in US 29 crash

A Waynesboro woman died Tuesday evening after being injured in a crash on U.S. 29 near the I-64 interchange.

Albemarle County police identified the woman Wednesday as Holly Marie Minter, 44. She was the passenger on a motorcycle that was exiting westbound Interstate 64 to southbound U.S. 29 when it was struck by a car driving southbound on U.S. 29.

The cycle's rider and Minter were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, police said. Minter died later.

The crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

It is the sixth traffic fatality investigated by county police this year. That total excludes fatal crashes on the interstate that were investigated by Virginia State Police.

