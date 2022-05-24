Sinkhole reporter in Hydraulic Rd area

The city of Charlottesville is reporting a sinkhole in the area of Hydraulic Road, according to a city traffic alert issued Tuesday afternoon.

The right travel lane on westbound Hydraulic Road is closed to traffic from Brandywine Drive to Hillsdale Drive due to a sinkhole.

There will be significant travel impacts in this area. Public Service crews are currently on-site setting up traffic control/lane closure and securing the immediate area around the sinkhole. Investigation and remediation efforts will be ongoing.