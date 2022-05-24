 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinkhole reporter in Hydraulic Rd area

Hydraulic Rd Sinkhole

HENRY LIN-DAVID, THE DAILY PROGRESS Public Service crews block off a sinkhole on Hydraulic Road on Tuesday.

The city of Charlottesville is reporting a sinkhole in the area of Hydraulic Road, according to a city traffic alert issued Tuesday afternoon. 

The right travel lane on westbound Hydraulic Road is closed to traffic from Brandywine Drive to Hillsdale Drive due to a sinkhole. 

There will be significant travel impacts in this area. Public Service crews are currently on-site setting up traffic control/lane closure and securing the immediate area around the sinkhole. Investigation and remediation efforts will be ongoing.

