The city of Charlottesville is reporting a sinkhole in the area of Hydraulic Road and Hillsdale Drive, according to a city traffic alert issued Tuesday afternoon.

The right travel lane on westbound Hydraulic Road is closed to traffic from Brandywine Drive to Hillsdale Drive due to a sinkhole.

There will be significant travel impacts in this area. Public Service crews set up lane closures around the hole and are investigating the cause and how to fix it.