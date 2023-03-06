The Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring a reported “slow-moving rock slide” off U.S. 29 but said motorists have nothing to worry about.

“From everything we looked at and from our observations, there is no immediate danger, no concerns,” Mark Shifflett, the maintenance operations manager for the Charlottesville residency for VDOT, told The Daily Progress on Monday.

Shifflett and Rodney Jenkins, a VDOT superintendent, evaluated the site of the reported rock slide near the Fontaine Avenue Extended ramp along U.S. 29 North late Thursday.

A Charlottesville resident had reported the matter to VDOT and said rocks had slowly “been moving for a few months, but made significant progress.”

“The rock is still stable. It’s just a root base of the pine tree that was dislodged from behind the rock,” Shifflett said after reviewing the site. “What we believe has happened is, some time ago, there was a pine tree that fell right there and the root base behind it dislodged and it came up and flipped over.”

Shifflett said VDOT will continue to monitor the area closely for any potential concerns.

Road and walkway reports can be made on the VDOT website.