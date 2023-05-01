A 23-year-old man fleeing from police caused a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 29, injuring himself and others on Sunday evening.

Tyrik Alloyd Ayers had several warrants out for his arrest, according to Albemarle County police, when officers stopped him in his vehicle near the Fashion Square shopping mall north of Charlottesville.

Police “initiated a traffic stop on Fashion Square Drive for a vehicle operating with an expired inspection sticker,” the Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement issued Monday.

At the time, the police had not yet identified the driver of the vehicle as Ayers, who, according to records, has been wanted for roughly half a year on five drug and firearm charges stemming from an Oct. 19 bust in Charlottesville.

“The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over utilizing lights and sirens, however, the suspect vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed until reached Seminole Trail [U.S. 29],” the police said.

Ayers’ vehicle then accelerated toward Rio Road East, according to police, where it hit the median and crossed over into westbound traffic on Rio, striking two cars.

“The suspect then exited the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued,” police said. “An ACPD officer apprehended the suspect in the parking lot of Albemarle Square at approximately 5:10 p.m.”

Ayers was transported from the scene on Sunday to University of Virginia Medical Center for the treatment of injuries he sustained during the chase.

Once in custody, police identified Ayers as the suspect in the October drug bust and found there were several warrants out for his arrest on charges of possession of marijuana, Percocet and cocaine with intent to distribute as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while distributing drugs.

After Sunday, Ayers now faces five more charges: felony eluding, felony hit and run, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, carrying an expired inspection and failure to wear a seatbelt.

As of Monday evening, Ayers was in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Three others were involved in the car crash on Sunday: two drivers and a passenger. Two were assessed at the scene, while the third was transported to the hospital to have their injuries treated.