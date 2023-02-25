A junior at Louisa County High School is dead after a car crash on Friday night that left four other Louisa students injured.

Virginia State Police, which is investigating the incident, said the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m.

The students, all between the ages of 16 and 17, were in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent traveling south on Bibb Store Road in Louisa County. Their vehicle sped over a hill before overcorrecting and running off the road, state police said in a statement. The car struck two trees before crashing and catching fire less than a mile away from Goldmine Road, police said.

One teen succumbed to their injuries at the scene while another was taken to the hospital via helicopter with "serious, but non-life-threatening" injuries. The remaining three, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the state police said.

Police determined the vehicle’s high speed was the main factor in the crash and said "alcohol is not believed to be involved.”

Louisa County High School Principal Lee Downey urged students, staff and their families keep the victims in their “thoughts and prayers” in an email sent out Saturday. Downey also requested they “do the same for the four other students involved as they continue to receive medical attention.”

Downey said in the same email that counselors would be available at the high school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Counselors will also be available via phone on Saturday after 3 p.m., Downey said.

“Additional counseling services” will be available to the Louisa County High School community in the week ahead, Downey added.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the investigation is being handled by the state.

Louisa County High School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Saturday.