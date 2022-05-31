 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisa resident killed in two-vehicle crash

A Louisa resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County on Saturday evening. 

A 2000 Saturn and a 2018 Nissan SUV were coming along a curve in opposite directions near the area of 3000 Vawter Corner Road when they struck each other head-on. The driver of the Saturn, Henry Ganzert IV, 37, of Louisa, died on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Matthew Haney, 47, of Orange, and his juvenile passenger were transported to UVa Hospital for treatment of injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police with the assistant of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

- From staff reports

