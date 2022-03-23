Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into commercial building

A Bremo Bluff building was shot up over the weekend and the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help for the community.

Deputies and investigators responded to the 2800 block of James Madison Highway in Bremo Bluff on Tuesday after receiving a report of bullet holes in the windows of a commercial building.

Officers recovered multiple cartridge casings and bullet fragments. Nearby residents reported that they heard what they believed to be shooting or firecrackers in the area over the previous weekend.

Witnesses said they saw two men driving a light-colored sedan parked in the parking lot adjacent to the building in the Family Dollar store complex when the shots were heard.

The crimes were described to have occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday evening. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number, (434) 589- 8211. Tipsters can be anonymous.

