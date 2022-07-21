Culpeper man killed in Keswick crash

A 41-year-old Culpeper man died Thursday morning in a single-car crash on Louisa Road in Keswick, the Albemarle County Police Department announced.

John Henry Alfred Moorman died at the scene, the police said. He was driving a dump truck hauling asphalt that overturned near Louisa Road and Tally Ho Farm Lane, according to the news release.

Albemarle County police along with Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at 8:37 a.m. Thursday. This is the 10th fatal crash investigated by Albemarle County police this year. Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue’s Fire Marshal Office also responded to the crash to mitigate any potential environmental impacts from the asphalt that had spilled into a tributary of Mechunk Creek, according to the release.

The Fire Marshal is working with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the trucking company owner, the property owner where the crash took place, and a hazardous materials cleanup contractor to remove the asphalt and return the stream bed along with the surrounding buffer to its natural state, per the release.

That work is in progress and is expected to take at least a week.