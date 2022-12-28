Cars crash on Madison Ave. in morning

City police and fire crews responded Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles in the Venable neighborhood. Physical evidence including tire marks, shattered glass, and crumpled metal showed that a Chevy Tahoe traveling northeast on Madison Avenue slammed into a parked Ford Fusion and pushed the empty vehicle down the hill and across both travel lanes before depositing it on the entrance road of Ash Tree Townhomes. The Tahoe came to rest against an oak in an impact that crushed the Tahoe's front end and cost the tree a dinner-plate sized portion of bark. After administering a field sobriety test, Charlottesville Police Officer J. Burnett arrested the Tahoe's driver, whose name was not available by press time.