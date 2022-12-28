 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cars crash on Madison Ave. in morning

  • 0

City police and fire crews responded Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles in the Venable neighborhood. Physical evidence including tire marks, shattered glass, and crumpled metal showed that a Chevy Tahoe traveling northeast on Madison Avenue slammed into a parked Ford Fusion and pushed the empty vehicle down the hill and across both travel lanes before depositing it on the entrance road of Ash Tree Townhomes. The Tahoe came to rest against an oak in an impact that crushed the Tahoe's front end and cost the tree a dinner-plate sized portion of bark. After administering a field sobriety test, Charlottesville Police Officer J. Burnett arrested the Tahoe's driver, whose name was not available by press time.

#

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert