The intersection of Plank and Ortman roads in western Albemarle County is typically a bucolic scene: pastures to one side, wooded acreage to the other, a sign on the corner for Blue Ridge Farm.

On Tuesday morning, the landscape played host to something less idyllic: a sedan engulfed in flames.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at the intersection after receiving a call at roughly 9:30 a.m. from someone who identified as a passing motorist.

The caller said they heard a loud noise and noticed a car on fire parked at the intersection, police spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf told The Daily Progress.

Police arrived on the scene with the county’s fire rescue team at about 9:50 a.m., Stumpf said, and the fire was extinguished within minutes.

No one was injured by the flames, according to Stumpf.

But other details were scarce as of Tuesday evening. Police could not say whether anyone was driving the vehicle at the time it caught fire, nor could they say what caused the fire.

They did say they would not be pursuing an investigation any further.