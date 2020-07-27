A summer camper who was at ACAC’s Adventure Central last week tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice sent to families Monday.

The gym, which has been offering a summer program since May, has contacted all families of campers and counselors who might have been directly exposed, according to the email. The facility also was deep-cleaned Sunday following health department guidelines.

ACAC has been grouping campers and counselors into small pods to limit exposure. Nine campers and a designated counselor spend the day together and are required to wash their hands frequently, according to the gym’s website.

Those directly exposed will not be permitted to return to any ACAC program or facility until they have fulfilled health department requirements. Families that wish to postpone or cancel their camp week may do so.

