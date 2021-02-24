AARP Tax Aide program expected to start up in March

Central Virginia’s AARP Foundation Tax-Aide plans to open its tax preparation services for area residents in March, utilizing a drop-off site and remote preparation to help protect volunteers and taxpayers from COVID-19.

The organization provides tax assistance free of charge to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are 50 and older with low to moderate incomes. Officials said they hope to open a site at Piedmont Virginia Community College within two weeks.

“It will be for drop-off returns by appointment only, meaning the taxpayer will not sit with the counselor while the return is being prepared,” officials said in a statement. “They will be contacted when the return is complete and an appointment will be made for them to return to PVCC for review and signature.”

They will make an announcement regarding the opening on March 1 on their website, taxaidecville.wordpress.com. Appointments will be available shortly after the announcement. Officials advise taxpayers to not personally contact volunteer preparers.

The AARP Tax Aide program is nationwide. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

According to the national website, AARP volunteers can handle most common income tax issues. They are not allowed to handle more complicated tax questions, such as those regarding self-employment with employees, losses, expenses that exceed $35,000, depreciation or complicated capital gains and losses.