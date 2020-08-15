A patchwork system: How COVID-19 testing works in the Charlottesville area

Six months into the pandemic, the number of COVID-19 tests available in the Thomas Jefferson Health District has increased substantially, though doctors and public health officials watch the numbers closely to ensure that supplies will last.
For Central Virginia residents, a patchwork of providers and labs help administer tests and process the results — a system that can be stressed by an uptick in demand or shortage of supplies, leading to longer wait times for results and less access to tests. The availability of testing has been an issue for Virginia and the country since the pandemic took hold in March.
Who can get tested in the area depends on the provider, current federal guidance and the availability of testing supplies. Experts have long said that widespread testing and contact tracing were keys to controlling the virus’ spread. With testing, officials can identify emerging outbreaks and then isolate and quarantine those affected through contact tracing.
Dr. Amy Mathers, an infectious-disease physician and associate director of clinical microbiology at the University of Virginia, said test providers need to maintain a quick turnaround time for results.
“I think it's really confusing for the average Joe what's going on, and even the people that are in the middle of it. Why are some places taking 10 days to turn tests around, and it's because we don't have enough tests to go around,” she said. “ So the concern is the people that really need a test are not getting timely results, and then it makes the impact of that test — and the ability to use the test to control transmission — weakened with a slow turnaround time.”
The most common and reliable test for the virus is called a Polymerase chain reaction test, though some groups have started antigen tests to check for the presence of coronavirus antibodies as a way to see if a person has had the virus.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that he’s joining a compact with six other states to buy coronavirus testing supplies, including 500,000 antigen tests that would produce results in 15 to 20 minutes.
Jessica Coughlin, community testing coordinator for the TJHD, said the increase in providers doing tests has helped the district.
“It's really hard being one of the main places people want to go and then having limited availability, and our sites fill up so fast,” she said. “Having a direction to point somebody to for other testing options is huge, and the patients really appreciate it.”
In recent weeks, with more businesses and schools reopening, the district has seen an increase in interest for tests.
“There is a demand for testing; the capacity is just not there,” Coughlin said.
The health district has run drive-thru testing clinics for months, steadily increasing the number of PCR tests it can administer. Meanwhile, the UVa Medical Center has created its own test, which it processes in-house, and rolled out a plan to provide several testing clinics a week in underserved communities. People also can be tested at CVS and MedExpress, as well as through their doctors.
UVa had a goal of running 3,000 tests a day by early June, but Mathers said they have not been given all of the planned allocations of materials and machines and are only running about 750 tests a day.
“For example, we have a machine which could run 1,000 tests per day and we only get allocated about 50 to 80 tests per day,” she said.
Key challenges to increasing the number of tests are the supplies needed to collect samples and the capacity of labs to quickly process the tests.
Generally, to test someone for the novel coronavirus, a nurse or doctor needs protective equipment such as a gown, face shield, gloves and an N-95 mask, as well as the materials to collect a sample from the person. The testing kit includes a nasal swab and a tube with viral transport media, a fluid that helps keep the virus alive so it can be tested.
After the sample is collected, the tube is shipped off to a lab for testing. Which lab it goes to depends on who performed the test. For example, the TJHD sends its tests to the state lab while tests from UVa’s community clinics are run at the Medical Center.
The lab also determines how long it will take to hear back about results, along with other factors such as the time of week and whether there’s a surge of cases in other parts of the country.
UVa has worked to ensure a quick turnaround of about 24 to 48 hours, while the state lab might take up to five days. Commercial labs such as Quest and Labcorp had a backlog of tests in July following outbreaks in Southern states, which led to longer wait times to hear about results.
“I don’t feel that testing is hard to come by, at least in this community,” said Dr. Carlos Armengol, with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, which has done COVID-19 testing for patients in the parking lot. “I can’t say the same for others, but I think testing is fairly adequate here.”
Even so, the tests are just a snapshot in time, many officials have said.
“It's just a snapshot of that day, and they could still over the course of the next week or so develop symptoms and get sick,” Armengol said. “I think testing is good when used appropriately. It has limits in terms of what information it’s providing. Just because you test negative doesn’t mean you have the license to go and do whatever you want.”
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville has seen a steady increase in the number of patients who have wanted a COVID-19 test, with about four to six a day. Since the beginning of the summer, doctors have administered more than 350 tests after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on testing children.
Pediatric Associates is not testing children without symptoms right now.
“And so if they have symptoms and they have a contact, then we're certainly going to want to test those kids,” Armengol said. “Whereas, if they have symptoms but haven't had contact with anybody who's had it, then I’m more likely to reassure the parents and say it's probably just a run-of-the-mill virus. Let's wait and watch as opposed to testing them and of course wasting more resources. That’s the issue.”
Armengol said not every doctor in the area is doing tests at their practices. Others might refer patients to a lab.
At Pediatric Associates, tests are done in the parking lot of the practice’s downtown location in order to conserve resources, Armengol said. Additionally, they are scheduled for later in the afternoon.
Testing appointments also include a vitals check and examination, albeit in a car.
After the sample is collected, they send it to a commercial lab or Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Getting all of the needed testing materials has been a challenge, Armengol said.
“We struggle the most with trying to keep our nasal swabs in stock,” he said. “We have been unable to consistently get orders filled, and so our supplies slowly dwindled.”
If they don’t get more orders in, they’ll run out of swabs in a couple of weeks.
“I’m crossing my fingers and hoping we get some,” Armengol said.
Health district
Since the start of the pandemic, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has been the go-to provider of COVID-19 tests and has increased the number it can offer on a weekly basis in recent months.
Tests are currently available for anyone 6 and older, regardless of symptoms or exposure to the virus. The drive-thru clinics, which are held on a rotating basis throughout the district’s service area, are by appointment only. The district does have a waitlist for each site but that does not roll over to other clinics because people tend to find somewhere else to get tested.
Health district officials said if those who want an appointment want to get results, they need to set up their voicemails and answer the phone.
For August, Coughlin said they increased the numbers of tests for each site from 72 to 125 per day as they continue to fine-tune processes.
“What we've come to realize is that, especially in this heat, three hours is kind of the max out there standing out in PPE, drenched in sweat, to get folks in and out, and they can do 125 in those three hours,” she said.
The testing supplies come from the Virginia Department of Health’s state lab and are delivered weekly, depending on the number of clinics. After the drive-thru clinic is done, a courier from the lab picks up the samples and other tests run by the health district.
Coughlin said that in August, the health district is focused on having clinics in places where people get services, such as food banks or churches.
“Where they're comfortable and going regularly — to make it an easy process for them,” she said.
For each site, there’s a district testing coordinator, a greeter who checks the appointments and two nurses who do the actual testing. A specimen processor seals the lab bag and takes care of the samples to ensure they stay cold.
Coughlin said it takes about 48 to 72 hours to get results back. The timeframe is better at the beginning of the week, but the district advises that it could take five to seven days. A delay of seven days could mean the test was inconclusive or lab technicians had to retest the sample.
One obstacle to offering more clinics and tests is the staffing hours. Coughlin said the testing team members, who work on a contract, can only work a certain number of hours. In addition to manning the clinic, they have back-office responsibilities, from scheduling appointments to preparing each kit.
“What folks don't see is all the front end and back end that comes into testing that I still have to use those staff hours for,” she said.
To boost capacity, the district is in the middle of hiring a second team to hold more testing clinics in the area.
UVa Health System
The UVa Health System, in collaboration with the TJHD, this month officially kicked off its free community outreach testing program, which will target vulnerable populations for testing.
“There's been unequal access to COVID testing amongst people of color in vulnerable populations, and so one of the goals of UVa is to try to ameliorate that disparity and go out to communities where they will feel more comfortable getting tested, and are more likely to come in for testing,” said Dr. Mo Nadkarni, a UVa professor of medicine and physician director of community outreach testing.
“One of the barriers was potentially just a lack of desire to come into the university setting to get tested, for whatever reason,” he said.
As of Friday, there were 2,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the health district. African Americans or Black people account for a quarter of the 44 fatalities in the area and nearly 40% of the 149 hospitalizations. Hispanic or Latinos account for about 17% of the hospitalizations and about 28.5% of the total cases.
The community testing program is one prong of coronavirus testing through UVa.
Free drive-thru and walk-up testing is available from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays at Church of Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave.
There will also be two rotating sites on Wednesdays and Thursdays based on community requests and outbreaks.
“So when we find a high density of inpatients that might have come from the same community, that might trigger us to go out to that community, or if in our community testing we find higher rates of incidents, we might focus our testing site there,” Nadkarni said.
Nadkarni said they do between 50 and 100 tests at each weekly testing event, and they will test anyone, symptomatic or not, until they run out of tests.
Once or twice a month, the Health System will have larger community events at the request of community leaders or organizations that have identified a need.
Nadkarni said wraparound services also are being provided at these events, such as food boxes and vegetables from the Local Food Hub’s Fresh Farmacy program. For families that test positive, further services are available, including health education, help with medication and potentially financial support for housing as it relates to the ability to socially distance.
The tests from these community events will be processed through UVa, and Nadkarni said they’re telling people results may take up to 72 hours, but it’s usually quicker.
The testing events that UVa has held so far have been mainly staffed by volunteers from the community and the Medical Center.
“We are now transitioning and about to try to hire a core staff to take care of the testing events with a sprinkling of volunteers still able to participate as they desire,” Nadkarni said.
Mathers said the Health System is testing patients who are symptomatic and health care workers, as well as asymptomatic patients who need testing for travel, work or other reasons at its COVID testing clinic and its Primary Care Riverside facility.
“We try not to do too much [asymptomatic] testing, because we want to make sure that we've got enough capacity and good turnaround time for symptomatic patients,” Mathers said. “... But one of the biggest categories that we do test asymptomatic is people that have been in contact with other people or are at risk for exposure for coronavirus to help support contact tracing or outbreak mitigation.”
For the testing kits, UVa has been manufacturing its own viral transport media, the fluid that swabs are put in to stabilize the viral RNA. UVa also is manufacturing swabs, not just for its own use, but for public health testing across the state.
“We've cleared them with the FDA, they're registered and we just completed our first batch and sent UVa-manufactured swabs to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management,” Mathers said.
The Health System is using four platforms from three different commercial diagnostic companies to run the tests.
“We have to use multiple different commercial vendors because the concern is that with the supply chain, any one of them could run short at any time, which we've seen,” Mathers said.
She said the Health System is trying to provide a 24-hour turnaround time from the time of collection to the time of results, but results typically come back between 24 and 48 hours.
Results for tests done through UVa are electronically communicated automatically to the local health department, Mathers said. Then the health department takes over and does contact tracing.
The Health System is not doing as much asymptomatic testing as are a lot of other sites, she said.
“Our strategy is to make sure that we have enough capacity to give good turnaround time to the highest-risk and highest-priority patients,” Mathers said.
