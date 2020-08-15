A patchwork system: How COVID-19 testing works in the Charlottesville area

Six months into the pandemic, the number of COVID-19 tests available in the Thomas Jefferson Health District has increased substantially, though doctors and public health officials watch the numbers closely to ensure that supplies will last.

For Central Virginia residents, a patchwork of providers and labs help administer tests and process the results — a system that can be stressed by an uptick in demand or shortage of supplies, leading to longer wait times for results and less access to tests. The availability of testing has been an issue for Virginia and the country since the pandemic took hold in March.

Who can get tested in the area depends on the provider, current federal guidance and the availability of testing supplies. Experts have long said that widespread testing and contact tracing were keys to controlling the virus’ spread. With testing, officials can identify emerging outbreaks and then isolate and quarantine those affected through contact tracing.

Dr. Amy Mathers, an infectious-disease physician and associate director of clinical microbiology at the University of Virginia, said test providers need to maintain a quick turnaround time for results.