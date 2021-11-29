A new chapter for Charlottesville’s Free Book Bus

“There's some barriers, like maybe you live in the city, but your parents don't have a car, or maybe your parents work swing shift and they can't take you when the libraries open. There's a lot of reasons why maybe you can't get to the library, but it's less about that and more about building the home library that you own. And I think that's important,” Stone said. “I'm usually at a stop and the parents are either outside waiting or they aren’t there at all … it's totally kid driven. They come on and they pick what they want. I think that’s very important."

Jami Curry, a librarian at Buford Middle School, said she was thrilled when the Free Book Bus visited the school last month.

“It was a great opportunity for our students. Because none of them had ever seen anything like it, including myself, and it gave them free choice to find books that they could keep versus just checking out from the library,” Curry said. “Many of our kids grew up without books in their home. I think it's important for them to have books in their home for their siblings or their parents to actually see, it’s something they can refer back to.”