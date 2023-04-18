On the eve of a murder trial that begins Wednesday, friends and family are remembering the victim, Yvette Denise Jackson, who prosecutors say was slain by her estranged husband, James Elliott Fitch, nearly three years ago.

“She was an amazing person,” Jackson’s niece, Shaniece White-Merritt, told The Daily Progress. “She was a really sweet soul.”

Investigators say that the 55-year-old Jackson was taking a smoke break at a North Garden residence where she worked as a home caregiver when she was gunned down by two shots from a .22-caliber revolver.

That was Nov. 21, 2020, and the investigation quickly turned to Fitch, who allegedly told a police officer that the two were living apart and going through a divorce. Fitch allegedly acknowledged anger that Jackson had been with other men but denied killing her.

Arrested four days after the killing, Fitch was initially charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, but the main charge was eventually upgraded to first-degree murder.

The court file notes that Fitch, now 61, has 10 criminal convictions including three robberies, two break-ins, assault and battery, and violation of a protective order.

“She was too trusting,” Jackson’s sister Anita White told The Daily Progress. “I wished I could get her to see you can’t trust everybody, but she trusted. She was a good-hearted person.”

White got a phone call with the news around 10 p.m. on the night of the killing.

“When she left, a part of me went with her,” said White. “I’ve cried every day for three years.”

The route to this trial has been fraught with difficulty. The case was first slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, after trial was set for February 2022, Fitch demanded a new attorney. His request was granted, and the case was reset for last September. As the trial neared, Fitch waived his right to be represented by a lawyer, but his new lawyer, Michael Hallahan, wouldn’t quit.

“From the moment I was assigned this case, the defendant has insisted that there is a lab report showing that the bullets pulled from the victim’s head do not match the defendant’s revolver,” Hallahan wrote last August in a motion to evaluate Fitch’s competency. “To my knowledge, no such report exists.”

Hallahan alleged that Fitch wouldn’t cooperate in his own defense.

“I would summarize my client’s demeanor as delusional, like he’s living in another reality,” Hallahan wrote. “I don’t know if it’s a chosen behavior that he is engaging in, or it is a situation where he is actually not competent to stand trial.”

There’s a typical trajectory in a case that appears to involve domestic violence, said veteran criminal defense attorney Scott Goodman, with the spouse the obvious suspect.

“And of course it’s a double-edge sword,” Goodman told The Daily Progress, “because the defense will say that the commonwealth has put all its resources looking at that one person and twisted all the evidence to fit that narrative to try to raise reasonable doubt that he was the perpetrator.”

Now Fitch is represented by David Heilberg, who told The Daily Progress Tuesday that he would reserve his comments for the courtroom.

For David Steppe, losing Jackson was like losing a sister, as he lived with her family when he was a teen growing up in Charlottesville.

“They took me in,” Steppe said. “We were like brothers and sisters.”

He recalled Jackson’s love for the song “Careless Whisper” by Wham. “She loved all kinds of positive music.”

Her younger sister made sure to play another of her sister’s favorites, Earth Wind & Fire’s “Keep Your Head to the Sky,” at the memorial service.

“She always told me to keep my head to the sky,” said White.

For Jackson’s niece White-Merritt, watching Jackson transition from a doting aunt who took her to swimming pools to becoming a peer and then a grandmother provided no shortage of rewarding moments in recent years.

“Most of the time she had a grandbaby with her,” said White-Merritt. “That was her priority.”

The niece said her aunt survived breast cancer and a car wreck that broke both arms.

“She lived through a lot up,” said White-Merritt, “until the moment her life was taken.”

Jury selection is slated to begin Wednesday morning in Albemarle County Circuit Court.