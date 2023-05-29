On a stormy Memorial Day, family, friends, teammates and more gathered at Ting Pavilion and celebrated the life of Ness, the 13-year-old Buford Middle School student who was hit in the head with a ball before a community baseball game on May 8 and died two days later.

"The last time we played catch together,” said Ness’ mother and Burnley-Moran Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Korab, “exactly one week before the accident, you were giving me excellent constructive feedback that I needed to catch the ball in the pocket so it wouldn't hurt my hand. Eventually, you looked at my trash glove and laughed because it was not only too small, the lacing was coming out and it wasn't even complete leather. Calvin, the night I came home from the hospital and saw my glove on your floor, you had rethread the thumbhole. Thank you, sweetie.”