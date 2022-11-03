 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

A breath of Bellair

  • 0
Kenny Ball sweeping

HAWES SPENCER, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Kenny Ball swept the sidewalk in front of the new location of his venerable business Thursday morning.

Formerly of Ivy Square, Kenny Ball Antiques & Design now occupies one of six new storefronts carved into a former tractor showroom on Ivy Road.

Now called Bellair Place, the circa-1950 brick building got its facelift over the summer after its 2020 purchase by a developer named Hunter Craig and after the departure of Virginia Tractor, which moved two miles west.

Ball says the retailers are holding an open house Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert