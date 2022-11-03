A breath of Bellair

Kenny Ball swept the sidewalk in front of the new location of his venerable business Thursday morning.

Formerly of Ivy Square, Kenny Ball Antiques & Design now occupies one of six new storefronts carved into a former tractor showroom on Ivy Road.

Now called Bellair Place, the circa-1950 brick building got its facelift over the summer after its 2020 purchase by a developer named Hunter Craig and after the departure of Virginia Tractor, which moved two miles west.

Ball says the retailers are holding an open house Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.