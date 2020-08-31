83 positive COVID-19 cases in UVa students, 115 total positive cases at UVa; 2,475 cases across TJHD

Over the weekend, seven new cases were added to Louisa County's total case count, which now stands at 250 cases. To date, there have been 28 hospitalizations and two fatalities associated with the virus.

Two new cases were added to Nelson County's total case counts over the weekend. To date, Nelson is the only locality without any reported fatalities. There have been 85 cases and three hospitalizations reported.

The majority of cases reported in the health district have been in people between the ages of 20-49. There have been 457 cases reported in people in their 20s, 427 in people in their 30s and 357 in people in their 40s.

In younger populations, there have been 109 cases reported in children between the ages of 0-9 and 285 cases reported in people between the ages of 10-19.

To date, there have been 284 cases reported in people in their 50s, 216 cases reported in people in their 60s, 156 cases reported in people in their 70s and 181 cases in people 80 and older.

The majority of the region’s 50 fatalities have been reported in people 80 and older. To date, there have been 31 fatalities in that population. There have also been two fatalities reported in people in their 50s, four fatalities reported in people in their 60s and 13 reported in people in their 70s.