83 positive COVID-19 cases in UVa students, 115 total positive cases at UVa; 2,475 cases across TJHD

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 120,594 cases. This is an increase of 3,002 cases reported since Friday.
Out of the state's 120,594 cases, there have been 115,334 confirmed cases and 5,260 probable cases. To date, there have been 2,580 deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,447 confirmed and 133 probable.
Locally, there were 17 new cases reported in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, for a total of 2,475 cases reported since March. This is an increase of 103 case since Friday.
One new hospitalization was also reported.
Albemarle County now has 1,034 cases, 65 hospitalizations and 18 fatalities. 32 new cases were reported in the county since Friday.
In Charlottesville, there were 58 new cases reported since Friday. To date, there have been 681 cases reported and 27 hospitalizations. One new fatality was reported in the city over the weekend, bringing the total fatality count to 18.
There are now 226 cases reported in Fluvanna County. Four new cases were added to the county's total count since Friday's report. There have been 35 hospitalizations and nine fatalities reported.
Greene County did not report any new cases since Friday. To date, there have been 199 cases, 10 hospitalizations and three fatalities reported in Greene.
Over the weekend, seven new cases were added to Louisa County's total case count, which now stands at 250 cases. To date, there have been 28 hospitalizations and two fatalities associated with the virus.
Two new cases were added to Nelson County's total case counts over the weekend. To date, Nelson is the only locality without any reported fatalities. There have been 85 cases and three hospitalizations reported.
The majority of cases reported in the health district have been in people between the ages of 20-49. There have been 457 cases reported in people in their 20s, 427 in people in their 30s and 357 in people in their 40s.
In younger populations, there have been 109 cases reported in children between the ages of 0-9 and 285 cases reported in people between the ages of 10-19.
To date, there have been 284 cases reported in people in their 50s, 216 cases reported in people in their 60s, 156 cases reported in people in their 70s and 181 cases in people 80 and older.
The majority of the region’s 50 fatalities have been reported in people 80 and older. To date, there have been 31 fatalities in that population. There have also been two fatalities reported in people in their 50s, four fatalities reported in people in their 60s and 13 reported in people in their 70s.
The UVa COVID Tracker was last updated on Monday morning. Since Aug. 17, there have been 83 positive cases reported in students; 115 total positive cases in faculty, staff, students and contract employees.
On Aug. 28, 27 positive student test results were received, 14 on Aug. 29 and two on Aug. 30.
To date, there have been 17,090 negative pre-arrival tests and 51 positive tests.
The latest figures from the university represent the number of students who have tested positive through Student Health & Wellness or a UVa clinic.
Three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported on the university’s dashboard from Aug. 30. There were two hospitalizations from Aug. 29 and four hospitalizations reported on Aug. 28.
Currently, the average time to complete lab tests through UVa Health’s Hospital Testing Lab is 18 hours.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing has risen slightly from Friday's report. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.4% as of Aug. 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
Locally, the positivity rate as of Aug. 28 is at 6.6%. To date, there have been 48,705 PCR testing encounters performed across the district. When combined with the number of total testing encounters, including antibody testing, there have been 52,529 testing encounters performed across the district.
There have been 27 reported outbreaks across the district: 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, two in educational settings and one in a healthcare setting.
Out of the 27 outbreaks in the region, 466 cases have been linked back to an outbreak. There have also been 177 cases reported in the region’s healthcare workers.
Across Virginia, there have been 835 reported outbreaks with 17,548 outbreak-associated cases. To date, 6,802 cases have been reported in Virginia’s healthcare workers.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.