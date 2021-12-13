$79 million grant will help expand broadband in 13 Central Virginia counties

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which covers five of the counties involved in the project and Charlottesville, was the lead applicant for the project and will serve as the grant administrator.

For the RISE project, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will own a fiber network where it delivers electricity in Louisa, Albemarle, Goochland and Greene and Firefly will serve as the internet service provider. Under an agreement with Dominion Energy, Firefly will lease middle-mile fiber installed by Dominion Energy in the company’s electric service area. Firefly will also work with American Electric Power/Appalachian Power to provide service in those areas.

Dominion Energy will need to get State Corporation Commission approval, which it plans to seek in early 2022, to build about 650 miles of fiber in some areas, Wood said.

“We will start in multiple areas, and the different partners will all start in different ways,” he said. “We'll be announcing as we move into an area that we're here now we're gonna do this area. We’ll tend to do it the way we've done our work, which is a portion of a county at a time, almost by substation where the electric lines run.”