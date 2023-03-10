Supermarket chain Giant has donated $60,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in order to reduce hunger in children and their families.

The funds will support the Family BackPack and Community-Sponsored BackPack programs, according to a statement by Giant. These programs work with elementary schools that have a high number of students who qualify for free or reduced-rate lunches through the National School Lunch Program, in order to provide students with additional food for them and their families.