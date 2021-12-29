5th congressional district shifts slightly east as 7th district moves north

Even with the newly drawn district, Spanberger announced Wednesday that she would still seek re-election in the now-northern 7th District.

"Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new 7th District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents,” Spanberger said in a news release. “I will continue to work hard on behalf of their families, their businesses, their farms, and our local economies in the years to come. Much like the current 7th District, the new 7th District includes a diverse mix of Virginia’s suburban, rural, and military communities.”

Spanberger had been eyeing a run in the new Northern Virginia district since the Virginia Supreme Court issued draft redistricting maps that blew up her current district and left her with no obvious seat in which to run for re-election, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Times-Dispatch reported last week that Spanberger had started privately calling lawmakers to express interest in seeking out the Northern Virginia seat. At that point the proposed 7th included a larger portion of Prince William County and profiled as a safer Democratic seat.

Members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent, but voters tend to overwhelmingly prefer it, per the Times-Dispatch. Spanberger currently lives in Henrico County, which falls outside the 7th District, and has yet to say whether she plans to move to a home in the new district.