Runners and walkers alike can log a few miles while supporting a charitable cause this weekend.

The 2023 Freeze Your Socks Off 5k Walk/Run is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Darden Towe Park in Charlottesville.

Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville, which provides temporary housing for families with ill or injured children that are receiving treatment in the area.

The event plans to feature light refreshments and awards, according to a statement from the Ronald McDonald House. Registrants will also receive a pair of red and white socks.

Registration for the event is $30 per person and can be completed online. Racers can also sign up for a virtual version of the event.