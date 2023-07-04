The bright rays of sunlight that graced Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello on Tuesday shone as a prelude to the bright future in store for the country — if America’s newest citizens have anything to do about it.

Immigrants, their families and civic leaders converged at the historic estate Tuesday morning for the annual Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony on the mountaintop, where the dreams of new citizens intertwine with the dreams of those who paved the way before them. The mosaic of stories shared by the immigrants gathered served as a powerful reminder of the enduring promises of America as set out in the document Jefferson penned 247 years ago: freedom, equality and opportunity for all.

“When I first got here, I end up pushing my clothes in a trash bag in shopping cart,” Lorena Umanzor, who immigrated from Honduras more than 33 years ago, said. “Finally, I now am getting to be a citizen of this great country. … May God bless America.”

The keynote speaker at Tuesday’s ceremony, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, highlighted his own personal story to serve as a call to action, not just to new citizens but everyone in attendance.

Stories was the theme of Ryan’s emotional address to the new citizens: the power of stories to bridge differences, the importance for the new citizens to write their own story and the will to contribute to the country’s ongoing story by engaging in civic life.

“The basic human connections you make through stories are the building blocks, not just of your life, but of this country,” Ryan said. “Take seriously your responsibilities of new citizens and engage in the civic life of this the United States which has a story unlike any other country. It's a nation formed around a core set of principles rather than around a group with a common identity or ancestry.”

Ryan is himself the son of an immigrant.

“My fuller story is part of the story of the Irish immigrant,” he said, wiping a tear from his cheek. “The son she placed for adoption in the hope that he would have a better life is me.”

While countless new American citizens recite their oath of allegiance at immigration field offices, only a privileged few are granted the opportunity to pledge their allegiance at the home of a Founding Father and the architect of the Declaration of Independence. This year saw 50 new citizens from 28 countries take part, with most coming from Afghanistan.

Many emphasized the sobering reality that the freedoms enjoyed by many Americans are not universally experienced across the globe.

“I never dreamed that one day I'll be here celebrating my naturalization ceremony. I want to take all the rights and privileges that I now have and use it towards improving the situation in America by taking part in things like elections,” Mohammad Mustafa Subhan from Afghanistan said shortly after becoming a U.S. citizen. “The country where I came from you hardly find a chance to participate and contribute to the future. We are lucky here to have this chance to build our own future and to contribute to a better life for our next generation.”

While some new citizens arrived with their immediate families, some with close friends, others came with droves of supporters from across the Charlottesville area.

“When I came here six years ago. I did not know English whatsoever,” said Karen Garcia Salazar from Colombia. “It was very hard for me to start making friends. I was here not knowing what to do and then the Charlottesville community just gave me so much love and opportunity.”

Salazar graduated from Piedmont Virginia Community College and then received a scholarship to UVa. It was at that moment that she decided to become a part-time volunteer firefighter. More than 30 members of the force turned out to cheer her on.

“When you are older, and you decide to move and leave everything back in another country, it’s so hard because you’re just lost and you also lose that feeling of being home,” Salazar said. “When I turned to the fire department, that's when I started to know I was home.”

Like Ryan’s address, Gardiner Hallock, the new interim director of Monticello, offered the new citizens some advice.

“Take advantage of everything this great country has to offer,” Hallock said. “Volunteer and become engaged in the community, especially Charlottesville, we are a wonderful place to be.”

Most seemed to take that advice to heart. Many registered to vote after the ceremony while enjoying root beer floats and soaking in the morning sun.

Ranishrai Mohankumar Nair, an immigrant from India, wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiments expressed Tuesday by Ryan, Hallock and his fellow fledging citizens.

“From today onwards we get these additional rights, rules and responsibilities, so I'm looking forward to that and contributing to this country.”