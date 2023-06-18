An early morning Saturday fire in an Albemarle County neighborhood southwest of Charlottesville has displaced four people.

No injuries were reported.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a residential structure fire in a single-wide trailer in the county south of Interstate 64 around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Units extinguished the fire and cleared the scene before 4 a.m. that morning.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, authorities said.

The four individuals displaced by the fire are being assisted by friends and the American Red Cross, according to the county’s fire and rescue team.