4,000 Charlottesville gas customers overbilled

About 4,000 customers of Charlottesville natural gas were overbilled in January and will be receiving a new bill.

In a news release, the city said it was a human error related to the entry of a “thermal factor” in the billing system, which is the heating value of the gas that changes every billing cycle based on the composition of the gas.

According to the city, the utility billing office has corrected the bills, and new bills and a letter of explanation will be mailed out by Friday. Corrected amounts are currently available over the phone and online.

The due date for affected bills has been extended from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19.

The city said some or all of the Barracks/Rugby, Fry’s Spring, Ivy Road/U.S. 250 West, Jefferson Park Avenue, Lewis Mountain, North Downtown and Venable neighborhoods were affected.