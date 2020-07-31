RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 89,888 — an increase of 984 from the 88,904 reported Wednesday.
The 88,904 cases consist of 86,501 confirmed cases and 3,387 probable cases. There are 2,174 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,067 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 33 from the 2,141 reported Thursday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 20 new cases on Friday for a total of 1,705 across the health district since March 17. There have been 136 hospitalizations reported, along with 34 fatalities.
Three new fatalities were added; one in Albemarle County and two in Charlottesville.
Albemarle County remains the only locality in the health district to exceed 700 cases, with a total of 735 cases. 51 hospitalizations and 11 fatalities have been reported in the county.
The city of Charlottesville is nearing 500 cases. As of Friday morning, 466 have been reported. The city has seen 24 hospitalizations and 11 fatalities.
Elsewhere across the health district, Fluvanna County reported 173 cases and 31 hospitalizations; Greene County reported 134 cases and eight hospitalizations and Louisa County has reported 165 cases and 22 hospitalizations.
Nelson County remains the only locality in the TJHD with zero reported fatalities or hospitalizations. 32 cases have been reported in Nelson.
The majority of cases reported across the TJHD have been found in people between the ages of 20-49, with 858 cases. Of those cases, 312 have been reported in people between the ages of 30-39, while 293 cases have been reported in people between the ages of 20-29.
In people between the ages of 50-80+, 636 cases have been reported. Of those cases, the majority has been reported in people between the ages of 50-59, with 206 cases reported.
There have been 209 cases reported in young patients between the ages of 0-19. 79 of those cases have been reported in patients between the ages of 0-9, while 130 have been reported in the 10-19 age group.
The majority of the region's hospitalizations have been reported in people between the ages of 60-80+. In that range, 30 hospitalizations have been reported in people between the ages of 60-69, while 31 hospitalizations have been reported in people 80 and older.
21 of the region's 31 fatalities have been reported in people 80 and older. There have been seven fatalities reported in the 70-79 age range, along with four fatalities in people between the ages of 60-69. Two people between the ages of 50-59 have also died.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 27, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
The current seven-day PCR positivity rate for the region's PCR testing encounters is 6.7%, as of July 27. In total, 34,530 PCR testing encounters have been performed.
When combined with the region's antibody testing efforts, a total of 37,955 testing encounters have been performed, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.5%.
No new outbreaks have been reported across the health district. In total, there have been 19 outbreaks reported.
The TJHD has reported 339 cases linked to an outbreak. There have been 136 reported cases in healthcare workers across the health district.
Eight outbreaks have been reported in the region's long-term care facilities, seven in congregate settings, along with two each in correctional facilities and educational settings.
Across Virginia, 645 outbreaks have been reported. The majority of the state's outbreaks have been found in long-term care facilities. There have been 14,290 cases linked to those outbreaks. In total, 5,188 cases have been reported in healthcare workers across the commonwealth.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
