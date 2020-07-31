Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALBEMARLE, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, NELSON, AND SPOTSYLVANIA. * UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL AVERAGE AROUND 0.50 TO 1.00 INCH. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HEAVIER RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH THUNDERSTORMS MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED AMOUNTS AROUND 1 TO 3 INCHES THAT MAY FALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. THIS WILL CAUSE THE POTENTIAL FOR CREEKS AND STREAMS TO RAPIDLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS ALONG WITH POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&