30% of young children in BRHD receive first dose ahead of Thanksgiving

Nearly one third of children ages 5 to 11 in the Blue Ridge Health District have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccinating the younger children is a key step to ending the pandemic, officials have said. Still, COVID-19 cases in the district have started to creep up in recent weeks after daily increases slowed in October. Even though Thanksgiving will likely feel much more normal for vaccinated people, BRHD is urging people to be cautious, though precautions vary depending on the vaccination status of people in the gathering.

That means wearing masks while inside at public spaces such as grocery stores and when serving food. If people in the group are not vaccinated, masks should be worn inside homes as well, BRHD spokesman Kathryn Goodman said. Outdoors also is safer for Thanksgiving dinner, if weather permits.

Additionally, people who are sick should be encouraged to not attend. Other measures such as washing one’s hands should still be adhered to.

The health district recommends that anyone 5 years and older get vaccinated. Goodman said there’s still time before Thanksgiving to get a shot and have some protection.

“Now that we’re vaccinated, it certainly gives us a much needed extra layer of protection, and it’s great,” she said.