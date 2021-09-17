3 area men died in vehicle crashes this week

Three area men, including two who were pedestrians, died this week in vehicle crashes.

The Albemarle County Police Department has identified William Alan Davis, 29, of Charlottesville, as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday.

ACPD responded to a call around 2:03 a.m. Monday for a vehicle crash on U.S. 250 near Hansen Road. The motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on U.S. 250 and struck Davis, a pedestrian, in the roadway, according to a news release. Davis died at the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Davontae L. Irving, 19, of Gladstone, died in a crash Wednesday in Nelson County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. on Tye River Road, about a mile north of Richmond Highway.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south when it collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Ford F-350. The two vehicles struck at a crest in the road where there is no centerline road marking.