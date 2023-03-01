Charlottesville Utilities announced Wednesday that it would provide 200 free trees to Charlottesville residents in order to help conserve energy and reduce bills.

The initiative is part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program. According to a city utilities statement, properly planted trees can reduce a home’s energy costs up to 20% by providing shade in the summer and protecting against winds in the winter.

Tree reservations can be made on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, March 6. To reserve a tree, visit www.arborday.org/charlottesville. Tree reservations are limited to one tree per service address. This year's available tree varieties include Serviceberry, Black Gum, Ironwood, Willow Oak and Tulip Poplar.

Last month, Charlottesville’s Tree Commission delivered a presentation to City Council on the city’s declining tree canopy, which a commission report says creates higher costs and physical risk for residents.