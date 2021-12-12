$2 million in grants help area food pantries serve more people in need

McKee said the food bank is dependent on its partner organizations to serve over 25 million meals a year to area families. While McKee is proud of the work the food bank has done, he said charities alone cannot fix the food insecurity crisis, and more needs to be done on a state and national level.

“That’s an enormous amount of responsibility that we share with our community partners. And so this effort was meant to be transformative. It was meant to be a way to quickly increase the physical capacity and infrastructure of our community partners,” he said. “But there’s a whole lot more that needs to be done in terms of sustaining the volunteer force and also really putting charitable food assistance in a greater context. Because charity alone cannot solve food insecurity, either in our community, in our state or in the country. And I think the crisis that we’ve been enduring with the pandemic has really illustrated that truth in a very profound way. Public investment and federal interventions are absolutely critical.”