2,490 COVID-19 cases in TJHD; 121,615 cases reported across Virginia

One new case was reported in Nelson County on Tuesday. Nelson is the only locality without any reported fatalities. There have been 86 cases and three hospitalizations reported.

The majority of cases reported in the health district have been in people between the ages of 20-49. There have been 460 cases reported in people in their 20s, 431 in people in their 30s and 361 in people in their 40s.

In younger populations, there have been 109 cases reported in children between the ages of 0-9 and 290 cases reported in people between the ages of 10-19.

To date, there have been 283 cases reported in people in their 50s, 216 cases reported in people in their 60s, 156 cases reported in people in their 70s and 181 cases in people 80 and older. No new cases were reported in people between the ages of 60-80+ on Tuesday.

The majority of the region’s 50 fatalities have been reported in people 80 and older. To date, there have been 31 fatalities in that population. There have also been two fatalities reported in people in their 50s, four fatalities reported in people in their 60s and 13 reported in people in their 70s.