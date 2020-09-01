2,490 COVID-19 cases in TJHD; 121,615 cases reported across Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 121,615 cases. This is an increase of 1,021 cases reported on Monday.
Out of the state's 121,615 cases, there have been 116,294 confirmed cases and 5,321 probable cases. To date, there have been 2,612 deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,479 confirmed and 133 probable.
Locally, there were 15 new cases reported in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, for a total of 2,490 cases reported since March. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.
Albemarle County now has 1,042 cases, 67 hospitalizations and 18 fatalities. Both of the region's new hospitalizations were reported in Albemarle.
In Charlottesville, five new cases were reported, for a total of 686 cases. To date, there have also been 27 hospitalizations and 18 fatalities reported.
No new cases were reported in Fluvanna County, which has had 226 reported cases. There have been 35 hospitalizations and nine fatalities reported to date.
Greene County also did not report any new cases. To date, there have been 199 cases, 10 hospitalizations and three fatalities reported in Greene.
One new case was reported in Louisa County on Tuesday. To date, there have been 28 hospitalizations and two fatalities associated with the virus.
One new case was reported in Nelson County on Tuesday. Nelson is the only locality without any reported fatalities. There have been 86 cases and three hospitalizations reported.
The majority of cases reported in the health district have been in people between the ages of 20-49. There have been 460 cases reported in people in their 20s, 431 in people in their 30s and 361 in people in their 40s.
In younger populations, there have been 109 cases reported in children between the ages of 0-9 and 290 cases reported in people between the ages of 10-19.
To date, there have been 283 cases reported in people in their 50s, 216 cases reported in people in their 60s, 156 cases reported in people in their 70s and 181 cases in people 80 and older. No new cases were reported in people between the ages of 60-80+ on Tuesday.
The majority of the region’s 50 fatalities have been reported in people 80 and older. To date, there have been 31 fatalities in that population. There have also been two fatalities reported in people in their 50s, four fatalities reported in people in their 60s and 13 reported in people in their 70s.
The UVa COVID Tracker was updated on Tuesday. Since Aug. 17, there have been 89 positive cases reported in students; 123 total positive cases in faculty, staff, students and contract employees.
To date, there have been 17,185 negative pre-arrival tests and 55 positive tests.
The latest figures from the university represent the number of students who have tested positive through Student Health & Wellness or a UVa clinic.
One new COVID-19-related hospitalization was reported on the university’s dashboard on Tuesday.
Currently, the average time to complete lab tests through UVa Health’s Hospital Testing Lab is 19 hours.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing has risen slightly. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.7% as of Aug. 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
Locally, the positivity rate as of Aug. 28 is at 6.6%. To date, there have been 49,075 PCR testing encounters performed across the district. When combined with the number of total testing encounters, including antibody testing, there have been 52,904 testing encounters performed across the district.
There have been 27 reported outbreaks across the district: 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, two in educational settings and one in a healthcare setting.
Out of the 27 outbreaks in the region, 466 cases have been linked back to an outbreak. There have also been 182 cases reported in the region’s healthcare workers.
Across Virginia, there have been 842 reported outbreaks with 17,610 outbreak-associated cases. To date, 6,871 cases have been reported in Virginia’s healthcare workers.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
