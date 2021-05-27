18-year-old killed in Thursday morning car crash

A 2020 graduate of Monticello High School died early Thursday morning when the car she was driving struck a tree on Stony Point Road in Albemarle County, according to county police.

Gwendolyn Frances Kathleen Tupelo, 18, who police said was from the Charlottesville area, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 1 a.m. between Dorrier Drive and Key West Drive. She was the only person in the car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Albemarle police. This is the third traffic fatality investigated by county police this year.

— Staff reports