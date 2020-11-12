170 pediatric ICU staff reporting to work despite COVID exposure

That unit is completely reopened and staff has returned, he said.

Considering how easily the virus is transmitted, officials said they feel fortunate there have been only a few cases of exposure.

“We’ve been fortunate in that we’ve had relatively few events, but we’ve had three or four exposures, all of them smaller [in number of staff exposed],” Adams said. “Most have been related to patients who have tested negative [on admission] and then test positive. There have been one or two where staff unknowingly were positive and where the epidemiologist, through contact tracing, figured out there were some potential exposure.”

Although officials say they are trying to limit the number unexpected COVID cases through testing and protocols, COVID-19 has a knack of showing up wherever there are people.

“Everybody expects that we’ll have some of these. Those no real way to avoid it, no matter how much testing you do or how careful you are,” he said. “We’re all human and it only takes one little slip or drop of the mask.”

So far, UVa’s record is good, Horton said, especially compared to some hotspots across the country.