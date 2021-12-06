12/7 Santa Fund donations

The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items.
Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONSSandra and Vincent Derr, $100
In memory of Alpha & Mildred Miller, $25
In memory of Ray & Gladys Lang, $25
Anonymous, $75
Jeep and Derry, $100
Elizabeth Merrill, $100
To recognize my wife, Sandy Clark Beard who passed away just days ago—John Beard Jr., $300
Amy L. Melville and John T. Schroll, $200
David & Cyndy Martin, $250
Mildred S. Dean, $50
For Robin, $25
To honor C-ville letter carriers—past and present, $200
To honor our wonderful granddaughters—Holly, Hannah, Meg, Rachel, and Ryleigh, $100
In honor of Martha Jefferson’s SIPC Staff, $100
For Bennett, Elsy, Cate & Misty, $250
Anonymous, $100
Marilyn and Jerry Currier, $50
Blair Williamson, $525
In honor of my father, Stirling L. Williamson Jr., $262.50
In memory of my grandparents, $210
Linda & Frank Dukes, $106.05
Anonymous, $525
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,678.55
RUNNING TOTAL: $32,380.66
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $167,619.34