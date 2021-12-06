 Skip to main content
12/7 Santa Fund donations
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSSandra and Vincent Derr, $100

In memory of Alpha & Mildred Miller, $25

In memory of Ray & Gladys Lang, $25

Anonymous, $75

Jeep and Derry, $100

Elizabeth Merrill, $100

To recognize my wife, Sandy Clark Beard who passed away just days ago—John Beard Jr., $300

Amy L. Melville and John T. Schroll, $200

David & Cyndy Martin, $250

Mildred S. Dean, $50

For Robin, $25

To honor C-ville letter carriers—past and present, $200

To honor our wonderful granddaughters—Holly, Hannah, Meg, Rachel, and Ryleigh, $100

In honor of Martha Jefferson’s SIPC Staff, $100

For Bennett, Elsy, Cate & Misty, $250

Anonymous, $100

Marilyn and Jerry Currier, $50

Blair Williamson, $525

In honor of my father, Stirling L. Williamson Jr., $262.50

In memory of my grandparents, $210

Linda & Frank Dukes, $106.05

Anonymous, $525

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,678.55

RUNNING TOTAL: $32,380.66

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $167,619.34

