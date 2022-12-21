 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

12/22 Santa Fund

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of Hudson and Harper, $105

People are also reading…

In loving memory of Edward Kaweki, $105

 In loving memory of my father Charles Goodall, $105

"I am as light as a feather, I am as happy as an angel, I am as merry as a schoolboy. I am as giddy as a drunken man. A merry Christmas to everybody. A happy New Year to all the world", $210

In memory of my grandmothers who were educators, $52.50

From Jackie, Richard, and Denny, $105

In loving memory of Ollie & Chubby - Sterling, Louise & Scotty, $105

In honor of Daly and Evans, $105

Beth Shannon, $105

Jill and Steve Holt, $787.50

Remembering Devin, Lavel, D'Sean, and their families. Steve & Trish Phipps, $157.50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,942.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $69,707.46

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $180,292.54

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Painting shoes for cancer research

Painting shoes for cancer research

UVa men's and women's basketball players painted shoes Wednesday afternoon with children who are being treated for cancer at UVa's Children's …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin admits to Russia’s difficulties in Eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert