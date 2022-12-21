12/22 Santa Fund

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of Hudson and Harper, $105

In loving memory of Edward Kaweki, $105

In loving memory of my father Charles Goodall, $105

"I am as light as a feather, I am as happy as an angel, I am as merry as a schoolboy. I am as giddy as a drunken man. A merry Christmas to everybody. A happy New Year to all the world", $210

In memory of my grandmothers who were educators, $52.50

From Jackie, Richard, and Denny, $105

In loving memory of Ollie & Chubby - Sterling, Louise & Scotty, $105

In honor of Daly and Evans, $105

Beth Shannon, $105

Jill and Steve Holt, $787.50

Remembering Devin, Lavel, D'Sean, and their families. Steve & Trish Phipps, $157.50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,942.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $69,707.46

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $180,292.54